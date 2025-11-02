New "bavovna" in Russia: the port of Tuapse and 3 substations under attack — video

On the night of November 2, the Russian port of Tuapse, located on the Black Sea coast, was hit by Ukrainian drones: a fire broke out. In addition, the targets of the new attack were substations in various regions of the aggressor country and temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Bavovna" in Russia on November 2 — first details

The fact of the attack on the port of Tuapse was officially confirmed by the authorities of the Krasnodar Territory.

According to the latest reports, the drone debris fell on an oil tanker, damaging the deck superstructure.

After that, a fire broke out — the crew was evacuated. In addition, it is indicated that the building and other port infrastructure objects were damaged.

Also, debris from the strike drone fell on a residential building in the village of Sosnovy near Tuapse, as well as partially on the local railway station.

What is important to understand is that the Tuapse port is one of the key hubs for the export of Russian oil and petroleum products.

Its territory is home to an oil terminal and Rosneft oil refinery, which have repeatedly been targets of Ukrainian attacks.

It is also indicated that substations were burning in Russia: in Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Oblast, in Lipetsk Oblast, and in temporarily occupied Alchevsk.

The Reuters news agency draws attention to the fact that Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian oil refineries and fuel storage facilities.

Ukraine's main goal is to complicate the logistics of fuel supplies for the Russian army and increase the cost of war for the Kremlin.