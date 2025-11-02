The General Staff of the AFU reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers

During November 1, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck six areas of concentration of personnel and two artillery systems of the Russian invaders. In addition, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 940 military personnel, 25 artillery systems and 121 units of enemy vehicles and tanker trucks.
Points of attention
- The enemy launched missile and air strikes, used guided bombs, and engaged kamikaze drones in an attempt to counter the advances of the Ukrainian soldiers.
- Stay updated with the latest developments on the 1,348th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and the ongoing efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend their country.
Losses of the Russian army as of November 2, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/02/25 were approximately:
personnel: ~1,143,670 (+940) people;
tanks: 11,316 (+0) units;
armored combat vehicles: 23,525 (+4) units;
artillery systems: 34,162 (+25) units;
MLRS: 1,534 (+0) units;
air defense systems: 1,235 (+0) units;
aircraft: 428 (+0) units;
helicopters: 346 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs: 77,052 (+348) units;
cruise missiles: 3,917 (+0) units;
ships/boats: 28 (+0) units;
submarines: 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks: 66,290 (+121) units;
special equipment: 3,987 (+0) units.
Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile and 74 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 139 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 3,745 attacks, including 101 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,295 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-