Trump announces 'eternal peace' after talks with Xi Jinping

After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in late October, US leader Donald Trump said it would bring "eternal peace."
Points of attention
- The announcement of tariffs on Chinese goods related to fentanyl and China's agreement to purchase soybeans signal potential positive developments in trade relations between the two countries.
- The 'eternal peace' declaration underscores the optimism and potential long-term impacts of the meeting on US-China relations and global stability.
Trump intrigued with new statement
The long-awaited meeting between the American and Chinese leaders took place in Busan, South Korea, on October 30.
What is important to understand is that by characterizing this meeting as G2-level talks, the American leader is referring to a format in which the US and China act as two leading global powers.
This de facto defines the key rules of world politics and economics.
According to Donald Trump, he is satisfied with the results of his meeting with Xi Jinping.
The White House chief also claims that they managed to agree on "almost everything."
Against this background, the US president announced a condition under which he would cancel tariffs on Chinese goods related to fentanyl.
