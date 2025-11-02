Trump announces 'eternal peace' after talks with Xi Jinping
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump announces 'eternal peace' after talks with Xi Jinping

Donald Trump
Trump intrigued with new statement
Читати українською

After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in late October, US leader Donald Trump said it would bring "eternal peace."

Points of attention

  • The announcement of tariffs on Chinese goods related to fentanyl and China's agreement to purchase soybeans signal potential positive developments in trade relations between the two countries.
  • The 'eternal peace' declaration underscores the optimism and potential long-term impacts of the meeting on US-China relations and global stability.

Trump intrigued with new statement

The long-awaited meeting between the American and Chinese leaders took place in Busan, South Korea, on October 30.

My G2 level meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was a great success for both our countries. This meeting will lead to eternal peace and success. May God bless China and the United States.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that by characterizing this meeting as G2-level talks, the American leader is referring to a format in which the US and China act as two leading global powers.

This de facto defines the key rules of world politics and economics.

According to Donald Trump, he is satisfied with the results of his meeting with Xi Jinping.

The White House chief also claims that they managed to agree on "almost everything."

Against this background, the US president announced a condition under which he would cancel tariffs on Chinese goods related to fentanyl.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant said China has agreed to buy 12 million tons of soybeans this year.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Congress split over Trump's new decision
Congress faces new split
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump humiliates Orban after his pleas regarding Russian oil
The White House
Orban failed to persuade Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Will not let Ukraine lose." How Trump will force Putin to submit
Putin will never know what to really expect from Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?