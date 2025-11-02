SBS hit 5 substations in Russia at once
SBS hit 5 substations in Russia at once

Forces of unmanned systems
SBS is already working on organizing a blackout in Russia
On the morning of November 2, it was officially announced that the Unmanned Systems Forces (USSF) of Ukraine successfully attacked 5 substations on the territory of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation. It is worth noting that the total capacity is 5066 MVA (Megavolt-amperes).

Points of attention

  • SBS Commander 'Magyar' emphasized the importance of disrupting Russian energy infrastructure and highlighted the support from Russian citizens in spreading the news online.
  • Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces continue to work towards blackout operations in Russia, with a focus on strategic targets and coordinated efforts with other military units.

SBS is already working on organizing a blackout in Russia

SBS Commander Robert "Magyar" Brody made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, powerful attacks were carried out on the settlement of Gryaz, Lipetsk region.

One of the strikes was carried out jointly with the Special Operations Forces (SOF).

Other deep-attack forces did a good job on strategic targets, as is being reported online and will be made public by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after further investigation.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that earlier the commander of the SBS "Magyar" promised powerful strikes on the Russian energy sector.

He also ironically drew attention to the fact that it is Russian citizens who are helping the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their attacks by spreading the results of the hits on social media.

In addition, on November 1, Robert Brody officially confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces are working to blackout the Russians.

Worms, blackout — it's not scary. It's a little bit of an inconvenience, — get used to it, but throughout the swampy territory, — the flight of a free bird is unpredictable and not on schedule, which is why it is called the Free Ukrainian Bird, — emphasized "Magyar".

