Ukrainian soldiers died as a result of the Russian strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region

The "East" group of troops has officially confirmed that as a result of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, which took place on November 1, there are dead and wounded among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russians continue to kill Ukrainian defenders even outside the front lines

The "East" group of troops draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders are carrying out attacks using various means of destruction not only directly on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the enemy regularly strikes at settlements in the deep rear and in areas close to the front line.

Yesterday, November 1, 2025, the enemy carried out a missile and drone strike on communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The communities of Nikopol, Pishchanska, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, and Chervonohrygorivska suffered. As a result of the enemy's combined strike, there are, unfortunately, dead and wounded among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

The appropriate law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation of this hostile attack.

First of all, it is instructed to conduct an inspection of the circumstances regarding compliance with and fulfillment of the requirements of the orders of the Commander-in-Chief and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is the timeliness of missile threat notifications, prohibitions (restrictions) on the placement of personnel and holding meetings and assemblies in open areas, as well as placement in places not designated for this purpose.