Ukraine strikes RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery in Russia

On November 2, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that last night the infrastructure of a Russian oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory was successfully hit.

“RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery” came under attack from Ukraine

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new successful operation took place on the night of November 1, 2025.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on the infrastructure of the RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, the official statement said.

What is important to understand is that the oil loading infrastructure of the Russian commercial seaport of federal importance was affected.

It is located on the Black Sea coast in the Tuapse Bay.

In addition, it is emphasized that the specified terminal is one of the largest in Russia.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. What will happen next… Glory to Ukraine! — Ukrainian soldiers note.

It is also indicated that substations were burning in Russia: in Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Oblast, in Lipetsk Oblast, and in temporarily occupied Alchevsk.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that their air defense was able to destroy 164 air targets.