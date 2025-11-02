"There is already a result." What is known about the successes of the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk
"There is already a result." What is known about the successes of the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk

Source:  Public

The former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Army General Mykola Malomuzh, shared with journalists data that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin gave his troops a few weeks to capture Pokrovsk, but thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Defense Forces, this Kremlin plan is already failing.

Points of attention

  • Russian army's attempts to form a pincer movement have been thwarted, disrupting their strategic advances in Pokrovsk.
  • Despite facing numerous enemy forces and equipment, the Defense Forces are persisting in their defense operations to maintain the security of Pokrovsk.

Situation in Pokrovsk: fighting continues in the city

As reported by Mykola Malomuzh, the 7th Airborne Assault Corps has been deployed to strengthen the city's defenses.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a basic unit that is working to clear Pokrovsk, dislodge the enemy in certain sectors, and strike at certain enemy groups.

"These are also the special operations forces of the Ministry of Defense, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, and Chairman Budanov himself. That is, at this moment we have also involved those units that can counteract sabotage groups in the city," the army general confirmed.

According to him, thanks to the coordinated work of the special services in the Pokrovsk area, there is already a result.

First of all, the Russian army lost the chance to advance and accumulate additional reserves in the city.

The Russian invaders really tried to make the pins, but Ukrainian soldiers are already unblocking them.

There are no prospects for surrounding Pokrovsk itself. The work continues, but it is very difficult. Because the enemy's forces and equipment are extremely numerous, they have been dropped from different directions of the front. And in addition, special forces of the FSB and GRU have been moved from the center, — Malomuzh emphasized.

