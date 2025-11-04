Germany has decided to significantly strengthen support for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Germany has decided to significantly strengthen support for Ukraine

Germany will continue to help Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Official Berlin plans to increase financial assistance to Ukraine by approximately 3 billion euros in 2026. In addition, the German government intends to adopt relevant amendments to the draft budget.

Points of attention

  • Insiders reveal that the proposal for increased funding has already gained support within the German government, signaling continued solidarity with Ukraine in the face of ongoing challenges.
  • The assistance from Germany, including the transfer of Patriot air defense systems, underscores the commitment to enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities and strengthening its air defenses.

Germany will continue to help Ukraine

According to anonymous sources, the German finance and defense ministers plan to include a proposal for an additional three billion euros in support of Ukraine in the final budget adjustments for next year.

Insiders point out that these funds will, in particular, be directed towards artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the replacement of two Patriot air defense systems transferred to Ukraine.

"We will continue to provide support as long as necessary to protect against Russia's war of aggression," one of the sources said.

Journalist insiders in the German government told Reuters that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has already supported the proposal for additional funding.

What is important to understand is that Germany is the largest European donor of military assistance to Ukraine.

Official Berlin has transferred about 40 billion euros since Russia's full-scale invasion three years ago, and is also helping Ukraine strengthen its air defenses, including with Patriot systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy arrived at the front — first details and photos
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy at the front — what is known
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Xi Jinping revealed his plans for Russia
What did Xi Jinping plan?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When will Ukraine join the EU — Zelensky's forecast
Ukraine's European integration may take place in the coming years

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?