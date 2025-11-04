Germany has decided to significantly strengthen support for Ukraine

Official Berlin plans to increase financial assistance to Ukraine by approximately 3 billion euros in 2026. In addition, the German government intends to adopt relevant amendments to the draft budget.
Points of attention
- Insiders reveal that the proposal for increased funding has already gained support within the German government, signaling continued solidarity with Ukraine in the face of ongoing challenges.
- The assistance from Germany, including the transfer of Patriot air defense systems, underscores the commitment to enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities and strengthening its air defenses.
Germany will continue to help Ukraine
According to anonymous sources, the German finance and defense ministers plan to include a proposal for an additional three billion euros in support of Ukraine in the final budget adjustments for next year.
Insiders point out that these funds will, in particular, be directed towards artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the replacement of two Patriot air defense systems transferred to Ukraine.
Journalist insiders in the German government told Reuters that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has already supported the proposal for additional funding.
What is important to understand is that Germany is the largest European donor of military assistance to Ukraine.
Official Berlin has transferred about 40 billion euros since Russia's full-scale invasion three years ago, and is also helping Ukraine strengthen its air defenses, including with Patriot systems.
