Germany has decided to significantly strengthen support for Ukraine

Official Berlin plans to increase financial assistance to Ukraine by approximately 3 billion euros in 2026. In addition, the German government intends to adopt relevant amendments to the draft budget.

Germany will continue to help Ukraine

According to anonymous sources, the German finance and defense ministers plan to include a proposal for an additional three billion euros in support of Ukraine in the final budget adjustments for next year.

Insiders point out that these funds will, in particular, be directed towards artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the replacement of two Patriot air defense systems transferred to Ukraine.

"We will continue to provide support as long as necessary to protect against Russia's war of aggression," one of the sources said. Share

Journalist insiders in the German government told Reuters that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has already supported the proposal for additional funding.

What is important to understand is that Germany is the largest European donor of military assistance to Ukraine.

Official Berlin has transferred about 40 billion euros since Russia's full-scale invasion three years ago, and is also helping Ukraine strengthen its air defenses, including with Patriot systems.