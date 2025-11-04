Zelenskyy arrived at the front — first details and photos

On November 4, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had visited the command post of the 4th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Rubizh": the president held a meeting with the defenders.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of taking care of oneself and fellow soldiers, expressing belief in the defenders.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted strikes on enemy positions, targeting personnel, air defense systems, UAV control points, and artillery systems.
Zelenskyy at the front — what is known
In addition, the head of state reported that he had heard the commander's report on the situation in this direction.
Also, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the military needs of the brigade, the production and centralized supply of drones were discussed in detail.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about ground-based robotic platforms, heavy bombers, and the production of typical ammunition for them.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck four areas of concentration of personnel, an air defense system, a UAV control point, and five enemy artillery systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-