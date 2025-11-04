Watch: DIU liquidated officers from the Russian "Rubicon"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: DIU liquidated officers from the Russian "Rubicon"

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
How the new successful power steering operation went
Читати українською

Soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate were able to successfully strike the headquarters of the Russian invaders of the Rubicon unit, which specializes in the use of unmanned systems. The new operation was carried out in Avdiivka, Donetsk region

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian intelligence officers employed an FP-2 unmanned vehicle equipped with a warhead to eliminate Russian officers and operators.
  • The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine vows retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

How the new successful power steering operation went

Ukrainian intelligence officers report that in a dilapidated building in occupied Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region, soldiers of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered the headquarters of the Russian occupiers from the so-called "Rubikon" center.

What is important to understand is that the main specialization of the enemy unit "Rubicon" is the active use of unmanned systems, in particular combat ones, during Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine.

According to military intelligence, this is one of the most combat-ready structures of the Russian occupation army, on which the aggressor state spends a lot of money.

Based on the obtained coordinates of the enemy's location, the GUR masters, in conditions of dense urban development, directed an FP-2 unmanned vehicle equipped with a warhead weighing more than 105 kilograms to the headquarters.

Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize that thanks to this successful operation, they managed to eliminate the officers and operators of the Russian Rubicon drones who were at the headquarters.

The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people, there will be just retribution. Glory to Ukraine! — the official statement reads.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine strikes 4 areas of concentration of Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 4, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SBU has declared suspicion against the Metropolitan of the UOC-MP in Donetsk region
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Another Metropolitan of the UOC-MP has been suspected
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian soldiers killed two civilians and a dog under a white flag — video evidence
AFU Air Assault Troops
The Russians have committed a new war crime

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?