Watch: DIU liquidated officers from the Russian "Rubicon"

Soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate were able to successfully strike the headquarters of the Russian invaders of the Rubicon unit, which specializes in the use of unmanned systems. The new operation was carried out in Avdiivka, Donetsk region

How the new successful power steering operation went

Ukrainian intelligence officers report that in a dilapidated building in occupied Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region, soldiers of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered the headquarters of the Russian occupiers from the so-called "Rubikon" center.

What is important to understand is that the main specialization of the enemy unit "Rubicon" is the active use of unmanned systems, in particular combat ones, during Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine.

According to military intelligence, this is one of the most combat-ready structures of the Russian occupation army, on which the aggressor state spends a lot of money.

Based on the obtained coordinates of the enemy's location, the GUR masters, in conditions of dense urban development, directed an FP-2 unmanned vehicle equipped with a warhead weighing more than 105 kilograms to the headquarters. Share

Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize that thanks to this successful operation, they managed to eliminate the officers and operators of the Russian Rubicon drones who were at the headquarters.