The Security Service of Ukraine has at its disposal documented crimes committed by the abbot of one of the UOC (MP) monasteries in the frontline territory of the Donetsk region. What is important to understand is that the metropolitan publicly denied the crimes of the Russian invaders and spread disinformation about the Ukrainian defenders.

Another Metropolitan of the UOC-MP has been suspected

As part of the investigation, it became known that 3 years ago, during the liturgy, the cleric denied the involvement of the Russian army in the massive shelling of the region.

This happened precisely at the time when the Russians damaged several local churches along with the inhabitants.

In addition, the metropolitan justified Russian war crimes and spread fake news about the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed the Metropolitan of suspicion under Part 1, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants). Share

The SBU officially confirmed that the suspect was placed in custody as a preventive measure.

An investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

According to the latest data, the metropolitan faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.