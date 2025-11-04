The Security Service of Ukraine has at its disposal documented crimes committed by the abbot of one of the UOC (MP) monasteries in the frontline territory of the Donetsk region. What is important to understand is that the metropolitan publicly denied the crimes of the Russian invaders and spread disinformation about the Ukrainian defenders.
Points of attention
- This case adds to the previous exposure of a cleric for unauthorized dissemination of sensitive information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine, highlighting the SBU's efforts to enforce security measures.
- The ongoing investigation aims to uncover all relevant circumstances of the crime and deliver justice in alignment with Ukrainian law.
Another Metropolitan of the UOC-MP has been suspected
As part of the investigation, it became known that 3 years ago, during the liturgy, the cleric denied the involvement of the Russian army in the massive shelling of the region.
This happened precisely at the time when the Russians damaged several local churches along with the inhabitants.
In addition, the metropolitan justified Russian war crimes and spread fake news about the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
The SBU officially confirmed that the suspect was placed in custody as a preventive measure.
An investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime.
According to the latest data, the metropolitan faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-