SBU has declared suspicion against the Metropolitan of the UOC-MP in Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Читати українською

The Security Service of Ukraine has at its disposal documented crimes committed by the abbot of one of the UOC (MP) monasteries in the frontline territory of the Donetsk region. What is important to understand is that the metropolitan publicly denied the crimes of the Russian invaders and spread disinformation about the Ukrainian defenders.

Points of attention

  • This case adds to the previous exposure of a cleric for unauthorized dissemination of sensitive information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine, highlighting the SBU's efforts to enforce security measures.
  • The ongoing investigation aims to uncover all relevant circumstances of the crime and deliver justice in alignment with Ukrainian law.

As part of the investigation, it became known that 3 years ago, during the liturgy, the cleric denied the involvement of the Russian army in the massive shelling of the region.

This happened precisely at the time when the Russians damaged several local churches along with the inhabitants.

In addition, the metropolitan justified Russian war crimes and spread fake news about the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed the Metropolitan of suspicion under Part 1, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The SBU officially confirmed that the suspect was placed in custody as a preventive measure.

An investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

According to the latest data, the metropolitan faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Previously, the Security Service had already exposed a cleric for unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement, or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation into this episode has been completed. The case materials have been sent to the court.

