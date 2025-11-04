Chinese President Xi Jinping is determined to expand mutual investment with aggressor Russia, the autocrat said, expressing Beijing's commitment to developing relations despite the "unstable" external situation.

What did Xi Jinping plan?

The Chinese leader held talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing.

Xi believes that official relations between Moscow and Beijing continue to develop towards a higher level and higher quality, steadily moving forward, despite the unstable external environment.

"Protecting, strengthening, and developing Sino-Russian relations is a strategic choice for both sides," the head of the PRC cynically stated. Share

The focus of both countries is on energy, agriculture, aerospace, and the digital economy.

Xi believes that it is in these areas that countries can develop cooperation and “stimulate new engines of growth.”

According to Putin's aide, it is important for Moscow and Beijing to continue to create favorable conditions for attracting mutual investments and supporting joint projects.