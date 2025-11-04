Xi Jinping revealed his plans for Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping is determined to expand mutual investment with aggressor Russia, the autocrat said, expressing Beijing's commitment to developing relations despite the "unstable" external situation.
Points of attention
- Russia and China reaffirm their commitment to deepening cooperation in various sectors and tackling external challenges in a joint communiqué.
- Xi Jinping's plans for Russia include strengthening official relations, moving towards a higher quality partnership that benefits both nations.
What did Xi Jinping plan?
The Chinese leader held talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing.
Xi believes that official relations between Moscow and Beijing continue to develop towards a higher level and higher quality, steadily moving forward, despite the unstable external environment.
The focus of both countries is on energy, agriculture, aerospace, and the digital economy.
Xi believes that it is in these areas that countries can develop cooperation and “stimulate new engines of growth.”
According to Putin's aide, it is important for Moscow and Beijing to continue to create favorable conditions for attracting mutual investments and supporting joint projects.
