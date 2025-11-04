Xi Jinping revealed his plans for Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Xi Jinping revealed his plans for Russia

What did Xi Jinping plan?
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping is determined to expand mutual investment with aggressor Russia, the autocrat said, expressing Beijing's commitment to developing relations despite the "unstable" external situation.

Points of attention

  • Russia and China reaffirm their commitment to deepening cooperation in various sectors and tackling external challenges in a joint communiqué.
  • Xi Jinping's plans for Russia include strengthening official relations, moving towards a higher quality partnership that benefits both nations.

What did Xi Jinping plan?

The Chinese leader held talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing.

Xi believes that official relations between Moscow and Beijing continue to develop towards a higher level and higher quality, steadily moving forward, despite the unstable external environment.

"Protecting, strengthening, and developing Sino-Russian relations is a strategic choice for both sides," the head of the PRC cynically stated.

The focus of both countries is on energy, agriculture, aerospace, and the digital economy.

Xi believes that it is in these areas that countries can develop cooperation and “stimulate new engines of growth.”

According to Putin's aide, it is important for Moscow and Beijing to continue to create favorable conditions for attracting mutual investments and supporting joint projects.

In a joint communiqué, the countries agreed to "strengthen cooperation in all areas and adequately respond to external challenges." Russia also reaffirmed its commitment to the "one China" principle and opposition to "Taiwan independence."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China is experiencing an unprecedented demographic crisis — what will it lead to
China
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China is abandoning Russia's favorite oil
US sanctions hit both Russia and China
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US and China have decided to establish direct military communication
What did the US and China agree on?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?