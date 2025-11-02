The US and China have decided to establish direct military communication

According to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Washington and Beijing have agreed to establish direct communication between their armed forces. The main goal of this agreement is to prevent potential conflicts.
Points of attention
- The establishment of direct military communication comes amid rising tensions and fears of a possible war in the international arena.
- US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun confirmed the agreement during their meeting in Kuala Lumpur.
What did the US and China agree on?
According to Gesset, he recently held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun.
In general, official Washington and Beijing have concluded that peace, stability, and good relations are the best path.
In addition, it is noted that representatives of both countries will organize further negotiations to discuss the details of establishing communication.
Against this backdrop, the head of the Pentagon called on Southeast Asia to strengthen maritime cooperation.
The main goal is to counter Beijing's increasing aggression in the South China Sea.
