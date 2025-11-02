The US and China have decided to establish direct military communication
Source:  online.ua

According to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Washington and Beijing have agreed to establish direct communication between their armed forces. The main goal of this agreement is to prevent potential conflicts.

Points of attention

  • The establishment of direct military communication comes amid rising tensions and fears of a possible war in the international arena.
  • US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun confirmed the agreement during their meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Gesset, he recently held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun.

Admiral Dong and I also agreed that we should establish channels of military cooperation to resolve conflicts and de-escalate any emerging issues, the head of the Pentagon officially confirmed.

In general, official Washington and Beijing have concluded that peace, stability, and good relations are the best path.

In addition, it is noted that representatives of both countries will organize further negotiations to discuss the details of establishing communication.

The Pentagon chief and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun met in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, the day after President Donald Trump's summit with Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Against this backdrop, the head of the Pentagon called on Southeast Asia to strengthen maritime cooperation.

The main goal is to counter Beijing's increasing aggression in the South China Sea.

