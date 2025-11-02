The US and China have decided to establish direct military communication

According to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Washington and Beijing have agreed to establish direct communication between their armed forces. The main goal of this agreement is to prevent potential conflicts.

What did the US and China agree on?

According to Gesset, he recently held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun.

Admiral Dong and I also agreed that we should establish channels of military cooperation to resolve conflicts and de-escalate any emerging issues, the head of the Pentagon officially confirmed. Share

In general, official Washington and Beijing have concluded that peace, stability, and good relations are the best path.

In addition, it is noted that representatives of both countries will organize further negotiations to discuss the details of establishing communication.

The Pentagon chief and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun met in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, the day after President Donald Trump's summit with Xi Jinping in South Korea. Share

Against this backdrop, the head of the Pentagon called on Southeast Asia to strengthen maritime cooperation.