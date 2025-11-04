According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, he expects Ukraine to join the European Union even earlier than 2030 - a date often called the most realistic date for accession.
Points of attention
- The rapid European integration of Ukraine is seen as a crucial step towards the country's future stability and independence, drawing parallels to Ukraine's past achievements in defending its sovereignty.
- Zelensky envisions a future where Ukraine becomes an integral part of the EU, regardless of the presidency at the time, showcasing his commitment to Ukraine's EU aspirations.
Ukraine's European integration may take place in the coming years
Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader how he currently assesses Ukraine's chances of joining the EU by 2030, as well as his chances of becoming the president who "led Ukraine to the EU."
Answering the second question, the head of state frankly admitted that, of course, he would like to be the president of Ukraine, which has already become a full-fledged part of the European Union.
According to the president, he does not approve of the idea of Ukraine joining the EU with partial rights.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-