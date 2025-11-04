When will Ukraine join the EU — Zelensky's forecast

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, he expects Ukraine to join the European Union even earlier than 2030 - a date often called the most realistic date for accession.

Ukraine's European integration may take place in the coming years

Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader how he currently assesses Ukraine's chances of joining the EU by 2030, as well as his chances of becoming the president who "led Ukraine to the EU."

I would like to believe that Ukraine will be in the EU even before that, sooner. Maybe it sounds a bit like fantasy — but defending Ukraine's independence from Russia once sounded like fantasy. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Answering the second question, the head of state frankly admitted that, of course, he would like to be the president of Ukraine, which has already become a full-fledged part of the European Union.

But, of course, this does not mean that this is a priority for me. The main thing is that Ukraine can join the EU. Who will be the president at that time is secondary," Volodymyr Zelensky explained. Share

According to the president, he does not approve of the idea of Ukraine joining the EU with partial rights.