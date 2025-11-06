The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has made a number of cynical statements regarding the upcoming man-made accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which Ukraine is allegedly preparing at the behest of NATO,
Points of attention
- Russian Foreign Intelligence has cynically accused Ukraine and NATO of planning sabotage at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, alleging that the West aims to blame Russia for a potential nuclear disaster.
- The accusations include claims of the West orchestrating a major sabotage at the nuclear power plant, which could lead to severe consequences such as radioactive contamination spreading to EU citizens near the Ukrainian border.
Russia lashes out at NATO over Zaporizhzhia NPP
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service falsely stated that the West was preparing to hold Russia responsible for a possible accident at the Zaporizhia NPP.
The Nativists are calling on Kyiv to carry out a major sabotage with casualties among Ukrainians and residents of European Union countries, similar to the MH17 plane crash.
The SWR also reported that the British allegedly calculated that as a result of such an accident, radioactive contamination would spread to EU citizens near the Ukrainian border.
That is, we can assume that Russia has actually announced its upcoming terrorist attack on the Zaporizhia NPP, which it has occupied.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-