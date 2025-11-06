The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has made a number of cynical statements regarding the upcoming man-made accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which Ukraine is allegedly preparing at the behest of NATO,

Russia lashes out at NATO over Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service falsely stated that the West was preparing to hold Russia responsible for a possible accident at the Zaporizhia NPP.

The Nativists are calling on Kyiv to carry out a major sabotage with casualties among Ukrainians and residents of European Union countries, similar to the MH17 plane crash.

The SWR also reported that the British allegedly calculated that as a result of such an accident, radioactive contamination would spread to EU citizens near the Ukrainian border.

The West is considering the option of organizing sabotage at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the melting of the core of its nuclear reactors, the SWR cynically assures the world. Share

That is, we can assume that Russia has actually announced its upcoming terrorist attack on the Zaporizhia NPP, which it has occupied.