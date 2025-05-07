Zaporizhzhia NPP is again on the verge of blackout due to Russian shelling
As a result of enemy shelling, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP lost power to one of the two external power transmission lines connecting the station to the unified power system of Ukraine.

  • Zaporizhzhia NPP is facing an imminent risk of blackout due to Russian shelling, jeopardizing its safe operation.
  • The loss of power transmission lines connecting the station to the power system of Ukraine poses a serious threat to radiation safety.

It is noted that the station currently receives power from only one transmission line.

The external power supply of the plant, which is necessary for safe operation, is again under threat, the Ministry of Energy emphasizes. In the event of a complete disconnection from the power system at the ZNPP, another blackout may occur, which will pose a serious threat to radiation safety.

As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will do everything possible to restore power to the ZNPP as soon as possible. The deoccupation of the plant is a guarantee of its safe operation, — said Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.

The Ministry of Energy recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has already experienced a complete blackout 8 times and has repeatedly found itself on the verge of a blackout.

