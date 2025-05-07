Zaporizhzhia NPP is again on the verge of blackout due to Russian shelling

As a result of enemy shelling, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP lost power to one of the two external power transmission lines connecting the station to the unified power system of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Zaporizhzhia NPP is facing an imminent risk of blackout due to Russian shelling, jeopardizing its safe operation.
- The loss of power transmission lines connecting the station to the power system of Ukraine poses a serious threat to radiation safety.
ZNPP is under threat of blackout
It is noted that the station currently receives power from only one transmission line.
As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will do everything possible to restore power to the ZNPP as soon as possible. The deoccupation of the plant is a guarantee of its safe operation, — said Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.
The Ministry of Energy recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has already experienced a complete blackout 8 times and has repeatedly found itself on the verge of a blackout.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-