Czech leader Petr Pavel has called on NATO countries to put Russia in its place amid its constant provocations before it is too late. The alliance must demonstrate its strength in time to discourage dictator Vladimir Putin from terrorizing the bloc's members.

Pavel advocates a radical approach

According to the Czech leader, Russia and Putin only understand the language of force, so other scenarios besides this simply do not work.

Against this background, Pavel recalled an eloquent incident that occurred when he chaired the NATO Military Committee.

It was during that period that Russia violated Turkish airspace many times.

And only after the tenth violation, which was clearly intentional, it was a provocation and Russia was testing how far it could go, did the Turks get angry and shoot down one of the Russian planes. And peace came. Peter Pavel President of the Czech Republic

The politician believes that this approach should be applied now so that Putin knows his limits.

The dictator wants to have up-to-date data on how the air defense of individual states works, how NATO's integrated air defense system works, and whether the Alliance is ready to give a powerful rebuff to the enemy.