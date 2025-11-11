Defense forces strike oil refinery in Orenburg region of Russia
Defense forces strike oil refinery in Orenburg region of Russia

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Another refinery on fire in Russia
On November 11, Ukrainian troops struck the facilities of the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery, which is located in the Orenburg region of the aggressor country, Russia.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the operation and stated their commitment to continue undermining the offensive capabilities of the Russian invaders.
  • The attack on the oil refinery marks a significant move in the ongoing conflict, with the Ukrainian forces aiming to compel the Russian Federation to halt its armed aggression against Ukraine.

The first official details of the attack were revealed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the new operation was carried out with the aim of weakening the offensive potential of the Russian army and complicating the supply of fuel and ammunition to the military units of the occupiers.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation.

The plant produces over 30 types of petroleum products — gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, oils, etc. The design processing capacity is 6.6 million tons of oil per year. It is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

After the attack, a series of loud explosions erupted and a fire broke out directly on the territory of the refinery.

According to the latest data, Ukrainian soldiers were able to hit one of the primary oil processing plants (APT). Details will be known later.

The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine! — the statement of the General Staff reads.

