Defense forces strike oil refinery in Orenburg region of Russia

On November 11, Ukrainian troops struck the facilities of the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery, which is located in the Orenburg region of the aggressor country, Russia.

Another refinery on fire in Russia

The first official details of the attack were revealed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the new operation was carried out with the aim of weakening the offensive potential of the Russian army and complicating the supply of fuel and ammunition to the military units of the occupiers.

The plant produces over 30 types of petroleum products — gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, oils, etc. The design processing capacity is 6.6 million tons of oil per year. It is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. Share

After the attack, a series of loud explosions erupted and a fire broke out directly on the territory of the refinery.

According to the latest data, Ukrainian soldiers were able to hit one of the primary oil processing plants (APT). Details will be known later.