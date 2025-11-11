How many Russian soldiers broke into Pokrovsk — data from the Russian Defense Ministry

The 7th Airborne Assault Corps officially confirmed that as of the morning of November 11, there were over 300 Russian invaders in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. It is also reported that the enemy is doing everything possible to capture the city.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces are conducting operations to detect and destroy enemy groups within the city buildings, despite challenges posed by low visibility conditions.
- Various units of the Defense Forces, including the Airborne Forces, assault units, and security agencies, have joined the operation to clear Pokrovsk from Russian occupiers.
The situation in Pokrovsk — what the DShV says
Ukrainian soldiers emphasize that in recent days, the Russian occupiers have intensified efforts to penetrate the city using light equipment through the southern outskirts.
To implement this plan, the enemy took advantage of the worsening weather conditions, primarily thick fog.
What is important to understand is that this factor hinders aerial reconnaissance and strikes in open terrain.
The soldiers of the DSHV draw attention to the fact that since the beginning of November, Ukrainian soldiers have managed to eliminate 162 Russian soldiers within the city, and another 39 were wounded.
The clearing of Pokrovska continues — various units of the Defense Forces have joined the operation — the Airborne Forces, assault and airborne assault units, the Special Operations Command, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Security Service, the National Guard, the National Police, and others.
