The 7th Airborne Assault Corps officially confirmed that as of the morning of November 11, there were over 300 Russian invaders in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. It is also reported that the enemy is doing everything possible to capture the city.

The situation in Pokrovsk — what the DShV says

Ukrainian soldiers emphasize that in recent days, the Russian occupiers have intensified efforts to penetrate the city using light equipment through the southern outskirts.

To implement this plan, the enemy took advantage of the worsening weather conditions, primarily thick fog.

What is important to understand is that this factor hinders aerial reconnaissance and strikes in open terrain.

Currently, there are over 300 Russians in the city. Their goal remains unchanged — to reach the northern borders of Pokrovsk with a subsequent attempt to surround the agglomeration. At the same time, the Defense Forces continue to detect and destroy enemy groups in the city buildings, even in conditions of low visibility. Share

The soldiers of the DSHV draw attention to the fact that since the beginning of November, Ukrainian soldiers have managed to eliminate 162 Russian soldiers within the city, and another 39 were wounded.