How many Russian soldiers broke into Pokrovsk — data from the Russian Defense Ministry
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

How many Russian soldiers broke into Pokrovsk — data from the Russian Defense Ministry

AFU Air Assault Troops
The situation in Pokrovsk — what the DShV says
Читати українською

The 7th Airborne Assault Corps officially confirmed that as of the morning of November 11, there were over 300 Russian invaders in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. It is also reported that the enemy is doing everything possible to capture the city.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces are conducting operations to detect and destroy enemy groups within the city buildings, despite challenges posed by low visibility conditions.
  • Various units of the Defense Forces, including the Airborne Forces, assault units, and security agencies, have joined the operation to clear Pokrovsk from Russian occupiers.

The situation in Pokrovsk — what the DShV says

Ukrainian soldiers emphasize that in recent days, the Russian occupiers have intensified efforts to penetrate the city using light equipment through the southern outskirts.

To implement this plan, the enemy took advantage of the worsening weather conditions, primarily thick fog.

What is important to understand is that this factor hinders aerial reconnaissance and strikes in open terrain.

Currently, there are over 300 Russians in the city. Their goal remains unchanged — to reach the northern borders of Pokrovsk with a subsequent attempt to surround the agglomeration. At the same time, the Defense Forces continue to detect and destroy enemy groups in the city buildings, even in conditions of low visibility.

The soldiers of the DSHV draw attention to the fact that since the beginning of November, Ukrainian soldiers have managed to eliminate 162 Russian soldiers within the city, and another 39 were wounded.

The clearing of Pokrovska continues — various units of the Defense Forces have joined the operation — the Airborne Forces, assault and airborne assault units, the Special Operations Command, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Security Service, the National Guard, the National Police, and others.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin decided to finish off Russian business to continue the war
The Kremlin is not afraid to strangle Russian business
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale "bavovna" covered the Saratov Oil Refinery, Crimea and TOT Donetsk region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff reports the destruction of several important enemy targets
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This will not happen." Trump made a loud promise regarding Russia
The White House
Trump promises he will prevent World War III

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?