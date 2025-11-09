Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the government of the aggressor country to significantly increase state duties for businesses in order to fill the budget, which was emptied due to the costs of the war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Kremlin is not afraid to strangle Russian business

What is important to understand is that the new scandalous decision was made following a VAT increase, tax reform for small businesses, and the introduction of a new "technology fee" on imported goods.

In fact, this step by Putin's team is driving Russian entrepreneurs to the brink of survival.

Yes, already next year, in the aggressor country:

the registration fee for all types of aircraft will increase tenfold,

the duty for granting a license for the production and supply of alcohol will increase by a third,

Additional fees for obtaining licenses will be introduced.

In addition, it is noted that the state duty for issuing a document confirming compliance with the requirements of federal aviation regulations in civil aviation will increase to 6.5 thousand rubles, and for state registration of civil aircraft — to 50 thousand rubles.