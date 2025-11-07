Estonian intelligence warns Ukraine about Putin's plans

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will continue his winter bombing campaign targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure in the coming weeks, according to Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces' intelligence center.

What to expect from Putin next?

Kiviselg points out that weather conditions have not yet led to any changes on the front.

The main problem is that the Russian army continues to very aggressively pressure Ukraine's defensive positions.

There is also positive news: the enemy has not yet managed to exploit its advantage in human resources.

The head of Estonian intelligence emphasizes that at the tactical level, the Russian invaders have switched to "routine and boring" execution of orders, which was not effective in the overall perspective.

"No large settlement has been captured in the past year, and the Russian military continues to set various deadlines for capturing Pokrovsk by mid-November or, at the latest, by December 1," Ants Kiviselg emphasized.

He also warned: Putin will continue to compensate for the lack of achievements on the front with large-scale attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

According to Kiviselg, Russia could carry out "three or four" waves of massive attacks in November.

Despite massive strikes from long distances and drones, Ukraine's air defense remains highly effective.

In general, it is said that air defense successfully neutralizes about 80% of enemy air targets.