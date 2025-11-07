Estonian intelligence warns Ukraine about Putin's plans

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will continue his winter bombing campaign targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure in the coming weeks, according to Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces' intelligence center.
Points of attention
- Estonian intelligence warns of large-scale attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages as Putin seeks to compensate for lack of achievements on the front.
- The tactical level execution of orders by Russian invaders has been described as 'routine and boring', proving ineffective in the overall perspective.
What to expect from Putin next?
Kiviselg points out that weather conditions have not yet led to any changes on the front.
The main problem is that the Russian army continues to very aggressively pressure Ukraine's defensive positions.
There is also positive news: the enemy has not yet managed to exploit its advantage in human resources.
The head of Estonian intelligence emphasizes that at the tactical level, the Russian invaders have switched to "routine and boring" execution of orders, which was not effective in the overall perspective.
He also warned: Putin will continue to compensate for the lack of achievements on the front with large-scale attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.
According to Kiviselg, Russia could carry out "three or four" waves of massive attacks in November.
In general, it is said that air defense successfully neutralizes about 80% of enemy air targets.
