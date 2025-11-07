Estonian intelligence warns Ukraine about Putin's plans
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Estonian intelligence warns Ukraine about Putin's plans

What to expect from Putin next?
Читати українською
Source:  ERR

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will continue his winter bombing campaign targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure in the coming weeks, according to Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces' intelligence center.

Points of attention

  • Estonian intelligence warns of large-scale attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages as Putin seeks to compensate for lack of achievements on the front.
  • The tactical level execution of orders by Russian invaders has been described as 'routine and boring', proving ineffective in the overall perspective.

What to expect from Putin next?

Kiviselg points out that weather conditions have not yet led to any changes on the front.

The main problem is that the Russian army continues to very aggressively pressure Ukraine's defensive positions.

There is also positive news: the enemy has not yet managed to exploit its advantage in human resources.

The head of Estonian intelligence emphasizes that at the tactical level, the Russian invaders have switched to "routine and boring" execution of orders, which was not effective in the overall perspective.

"No large settlement has been captured in the past year, and the Russian military continues to set various deadlines for capturing Pokrovsk by mid-November or, at the latest, by December 1," Ants Kiviselg emphasized.

He also warned: Putin will continue to compensate for the lack of achievements on the front with large-scale attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

According to Kiviselg, Russia could carry out "three or four" waves of massive attacks in November.

Despite massive strikes from long distances and drones, Ukraine's air defense remains highly effective.

In general, it is said that air defense successfully neutralizes about 80% of enemy air targets.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU struck one of Russia's key petrochemical plants
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU carried out a new successful “deep strike”
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungarian Mol is ready to abandon Russian oil — insiders
Russia may lose the Hungarian oil sales market
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian paratroopers described the current situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd
Pokrovsk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?