Ukrainian paratroopers described the current situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd

Russian troops have reduced their activity in Pokrovsk and reduced the number of movements through the city to minimize losses and wait for replenishment with the main forces.

Ukrainian paratroopers described the situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd

Also, under the guise of civilians, Russians tried to infiltrate Hryshyne. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that search and strike operations are underway in the area of responsibility of the Seventh Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to identify and destroy Russian invaders in Pokrovsk. Share

Defense forces continue to carry out combat work in the city itself and its surroundings.

The enemy is trying to establish logistics through the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk. He has tried several times to transfer personnel there using cars and motorcycles. The defense forces did not allow this.

Since the beginning of November, defenders have eliminated 71 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces in Pokrovsk, and wounded another 36.

In recent days, the Russians have tried to infiltrate Hryshyne several times. To mislead the defenders, they pretended to be civilians.

Our forces stopped the enemy, the Defense Ministry said. Share

The situation in the Myrnograd area remains tense. According to the Defense Forces, after numerous unsuccessful attempts to storm the city from the east, the Russian army will try to change the vector of the attack.