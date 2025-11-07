Ukrainian paratroopers described the current situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd

Russian troops have reduced their activity in Pokrovsk and reduced the number of movements through the city to minimize losses and wait for replenishment with the main forces.
Points of attention
- Russian troops have reduced their activity in Pokrovsk to minimize losses and wait for replenishment with the main forces.
- Defenders in Pokrovsk eliminated 71 Russian servicemen and repelled numerous enemy attempts in the city.
- Under the guise of civilians, Russians attempted to infiltrate Hryshyne, but were stopped by Ukrainian forces.
Ukrainian paratroopers described the situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd
Also, under the guise of civilians, Russians tried to infiltrate Hryshyne. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Defense forces continue to carry out combat work in the city itself and its surroundings.
The enemy is trying to establish logistics through the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk. He has tried several times to transfer personnel there using cars and motorcycles. The defense forces did not allow this.
Since the beginning of November, defenders have eliminated 71 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces in Pokrovsk, and wounded another 36.
In recent days, the Russians have tried to infiltrate Hryshyne several times. To mislead the defenders, they pretended to be civilians.
The situation in the Myrnograd area remains tense. According to the Defense Forces, after numerous unsuccessful attempts to storm the city from the east, the Russian army will try to change the vector of the attack.
Over the past day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the defenders stopped 58 assault actions of the Russian army in the areas of Chervony Liman, Fedorivka, Shakhove, Myrnograd, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Dorozhnye, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichny, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyny, Udachny, Molodetsky, and Filia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-