Ukrainian paratroopers described the current situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian paratroopers described the current situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd

Pokrovsk
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian troops have reduced their activity in Pokrovsk and reduced the number of movements through the city to minimize losses and wait for replenishment with the main forces.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops have reduced their activity in Pokrovsk to minimize losses and wait for replenishment with the main forces.
  • Defenders in Pokrovsk eliminated 71 Russian servicemen and repelled numerous enemy attempts in the city.
  • Under the guise of civilians, Russians attempted to infiltrate Hryshyne, but were stopped by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian paratroopers described the situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd

Also, under the guise of civilians, Russians tried to infiltrate Hryshyne. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that search and strike operations are underway in the area of responsibility of the Seventh Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to identify and destroy Russian invaders in Pokrovsk.

Defense forces continue to carry out combat work in the city itself and its surroundings.

The enemy is trying to establish logistics through the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk. He has tried several times to transfer personnel there using cars and motorcycles. The defense forces did not allow this.

Since the beginning of November, defenders have eliminated 71 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces in Pokrovsk, and wounded another 36.

In recent days, the Russians have tried to infiltrate Hryshyne several times. To mislead the defenders, they pretended to be civilians.

Our forces stopped the enemy, the Defense Ministry said.

The situation in the Myrnograd area remains tense. According to the Defense Forces, after numerous unsuccessful attempts to storm the city from the east, the Russian army will try to change the vector of the attack.

Over the past day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the defenders stopped 58 assault actions of the Russian army in the areas of Chervony Liman, Fedorivka, Shakhove, Myrnograd, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Dorozhnye, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichny, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyny, Udachny, Molodetsky, and Filia.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian Army Uses New Tactics to Capture Pokrovsk
How the Russians are advancing in Pokrovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers neutralized almost 120 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?