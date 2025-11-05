Ukrainian soldiers neutralized almost 120 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

In total, 260 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on November 5, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, Russian forces carried out one missile and 43 air strikes, using five missiles and dropping 94 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 2,351 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,177 attacks on our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 93 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Mayak, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrolyubivka, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Muravka, Filiya and Yalta. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing.

Measures are being taken to block the enemy, who are trying to infiltrate and accumulate in the city of Pokrovsk. Active counteraction to attempts by enemy infantry groups to gain a foothold continues.

In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting strike and search operations. In particular, assault units of the 425th OSHP, SBS operators, combined groups of the SSpO, VSP ASU, SBU, NGU and GUR MOU have been involved. Military units defending the city have been reinforced.

According to preliminary data, a total of 119 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 94 of them irreversibly.

Ukrainian soldiers also hit 12 shelters for personnel, a UAV antenna, a ground-based unmanned system, and a unit of enemy vehicles.