On November 5, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the defense of the Pokrovsko-Myrnograd agglomeration continues within the framework of the offensive of the Russian occupiers. What is important to understand is that there is currently no encirclement of units and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd — report of the General Staff

Currently, measures are underway to block enemy forces, which are doing everything possible to penetrate Pokrovsk and accumulate there.

Ukrainian soldiers do not allow Russian infantry to gain a foothold in the area.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting search and rescue operations directly in the city.

This operation was joined by assault units of the 425th Special Operations Command, SBS operators, combined groups of the Special Operations Command, the Special Operations Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the Military District of the Ministry of Defense.

Amid the aggravation of the situation, Ukraine has significantly strengthened the military units defending Pokrovsk.

Thus, over the past 24 hours alone in the Pokrovsk area, our soldiers eliminated 26 occupiers, wounded another 64 invaders. 58 enemy infantry shelters were destroyed or damaged in the city and its surroundings. Share

In addition, it is noted that over the past three days, the losses of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction have totaled:

249 occupiers (of which 159 are irrevocable),

7 UAV control points,

26 units of automobile and motorcycle equipment, a tank and an armored combat vehicle.

Moreover, work continues to strengthen the defense flanks of the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration.