The EU is increasingly preparing for war
According to journalists, the European Commission plans to present a document on "military Schengen" on November 19.
It is this project that makes it possible to harmonize rules and procedures within the entire bloc, as well as to form a network of military logistics corridors using roads, airports, and seaports.
The main goal of this document is to ensure the efficient transportation of soldiers and equipment in the event of war.
Dariusz Jonski, a member of the European Parliament's Defense Committee, revealed some important nuances.
In addition, it is emphasized that the "military Schengen" project is being developed in close cooperation with NATO allies.
There are a number of serious issues that need to be addressed to ensure that Alliance soldiers can move freely throughout the territory.
