The EU is preparing a plan for a "military Schengen" — what is it about?
World
The EU is preparing a plan for a "military Schengen" — what is it about?

Читати українською
Source:  RMF FM

Currently, European leaders are actively trying to develop a "military Schengen" project, which aims to form an EU military mobility zone. First of all, it concerns the operational transportation of soldiers, weapons and ammunition in the event of a potential war with Russia.

Points of attention

  • The 'military Schengen' project is being developed in collaboration with NATO allies to address critical issues and enable Alliance soldiers to move freely within the EU during war scenarios.
  • The European Commission is set to unveil a document on the project, outlining plans to streamline military logistics and establish a network of corridors using various transportation modes like roads, airports, and seaports.

According to journalists, the European Commission plans to present a document on "military Schengen" on November 19.

It is this project that makes it possible to harmonize rules and procedures within the entire bloc, as well as to form a network of military logistics corridors using roads, airports, and seaports.

The main goal of this document is to ensure the efficient transportation of soldiers and equipment in the event of war.

Dariusz Jonski, a member of the European Parliament's Defense Committee, revealed some important nuances.

Currently, European bridges, roads and railways are not adapted for the rapid movement of tanks, soldiers and military cargo. In the case of transportation from the west to the east flank, tanks can get stuck in tunnels, in complex bureaucracy, and bridges will not withstand the passage of these vehicles, he said.

In addition, it is emphasized that the "military Schengen" project is being developed in close cooperation with NATO allies.

There are a number of serious issues that need to be addressed to ensure that Alliance soldiers can move freely throughout the territory.

