Lieutenant General, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2006-2010) Igor Romanenko told reporters that the situation in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, is currently truly critical, but there is no encirclement of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in Pokrovsk — the latest details

Romanenko draws attention to the fact that the Kremlin deliberately launched an information campaign about the alleged encirclement of Pokrovsk and Myrnograd.

However, the truth is that there is virtually no physical environment.

But what the situation will be in the future depends on how much the state is able to help our Defense Forces during this critical period by providing them with weapons, equipment, and ammunition, the lieutenant general explained. Share

Despite this, he does not hide the fact that Pokrovsk has de facto become a "big gray area."

Russian soldiers were able to penetrate almost all areas of the city. A counter-sabotage operation by Ukrainian defenders is currently underway there.

In addition, it is indicated that Pokrovsk is "covered by fire." This means that the city is even being shelled by mortars.