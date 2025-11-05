Russian Army Uses New Tactics to Capture Pokrovsk

Journalists spoke with Ukrainian soldiers defending Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. According to the defenders, the Russian invaders are resorting to new tactics to occupy the city as quickly as possible.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers are struggling to counter Russian advancements due to the enemy's numerical superiority and technological advantage.
- The inability to move air defense systems closer to the front line due to Russian drones threatens Ukraine's defense capabilities in Pokrovsk.
How the Russians are advancing in Pokrovsk
The main problem is that the Russian invaders are entering the city in small groups, so it is virtually impossible to track them all.
There are cases when Russian soldiers infiltrate alone or in pairs, posing as civilians and remaining unnoticed for a long time.
In addition, it is indicated that the enemy is attacking the city with a large number of drones and glide bombs.
Drones make it possible to set up ambushes, disrupt the logistics of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and destroy any shelters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to Ukrainian soldiers, Russian soldiers in Pokrovsk have a double advantage: it is not only about the number of personnel, but also about control of airspace.
Because of Russian drones, Ukraine is unable to move its air defense systems closer to the front line, as it risks losing expensive equipment.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-