Russian Army Uses New Tactics to Capture Pokrovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian Army Uses New Tactics to Capture Pokrovsk

How the Russians are advancing in Pokrovsk
Читати українською
Source:  DW

Journalists spoke with Ukrainian soldiers defending Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. According to the defenders, the Russian invaders are resorting to new tactics to occupy the city as quickly as possible.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers are struggling to counter Russian advancements due to the enemy's numerical superiority and technological advantage.
  • The inability to move air defense systems closer to the front line due to Russian drones threatens Ukraine's defense capabilities in Pokrovsk.

How the Russians are advancing in Pokrovsk

The main problem is that the Russian invaders are entering the city in small groups, so it is virtually impossible to track them all.

There are cases when Russian soldiers infiltrate alone or in pairs, posing as civilians and remaining unnoticed for a long time.

"From my observations, the main problem is infiltration. It is very difficult to determine who is the enemy and who is a civilian," one of the Ukrainian intelligence officers told reporters.

In addition, it is indicated that the enemy is attacking the city with a large number of drones and glide bombs.

Drones make it possible to set up ambushes, disrupt the logistics of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and destroy any shelters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, Russian soldiers in Pokrovsk have a double advantage: it is not only about the number of personnel, but also about control of airspace.

Because of Russian drones, Ukraine is unable to move its air defense systems closer to the front line, as it risks losing expensive equipment.

"And we ourselves do not have enough aircraft to shoot down Russian Sukhoi bombers," said one of the defenders of Pokrovsk.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Missiles and drones attacked energy infrastructure in Russia
New “bavovna” in Russia — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 500 units of weapons and equipment of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 5, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralize 61 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Work Report

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?