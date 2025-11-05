Russian Army Uses New Tactics to Capture Pokrovsk

Journalists spoke with Ukrainian soldiers defending Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. According to the defenders, the Russian invaders are resorting to new tactics to occupy the city as quickly as possible.

How the Russians are advancing in Pokrovsk

The main problem is that the Russian invaders are entering the city in small groups, so it is virtually impossible to track them all.

There are cases when Russian soldiers infiltrate alone or in pairs, posing as civilians and remaining unnoticed for a long time.

"From my observations, the main problem is infiltration. It is very difficult to determine who is the enemy and who is a civilian," one of the Ukrainian intelligence officers told reporters. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the enemy is attacking the city with a large number of drones and glide bombs.

Drones make it possible to set up ambushes, disrupt the logistics of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and destroy any shelters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, Russian soldiers in Pokrovsk have a double advantage: it is not only about the number of personnel, but also about control of airspace.

Because of Russian drones, Ukraine is unable to move its air defense systems closer to the front line, as it risks losing expensive equipment.