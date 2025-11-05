On the night of November 5, Ukrainian strike drones and missiles carried out a powerful attack on Russian energy infrastructure in the suburbs of Vladimir and the Orel CHP plant. The fact of the air attack has already been confirmed by the governor of the Vladimir region, Oleksandr Avdeev.

New “bavovna” in Russia — first details

According to Avdeev, Ukrainian drones carried out an attack on an energy facility in the suburbs of Volodymyr. Emergency services have already arrived at the scene of the attack.

The governor also confirmed that cleanup efforts will begin in the morning.

"Please remain calm," Avdeev urged on his Telegram channel.

Loud explosions also thundered in the area of the Oryol CHP.

According to eyewitnesses, it was very loud, probably in the area of the local thermal power plant.

Later, the governor of the Oryol region made a statement:

Air defense forces destroyed enemy UAVs, and debris damaged several private homes and an outbuilding.

Despite this, local residents claim that they saw the rocket strikes with their own eyes.

OSINT analysts on the ASTRA Telegram channel confirm this version.

Less than a kilometer from the Oryol CHPP is the defense enterprise "Oreltekmash", which manufactures equipment for servicing and evacuating military vehicles.

What is important to understand is that Orlovskaya CHP is the largest source of electricity and heat in the region, ensuring the operation of the energy system and heat supply of the city.