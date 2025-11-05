On the night of November 5, Ukrainian strike drones and missiles carried out a powerful attack on Russian energy infrastructure in the suburbs of Vladimir and the Orel CHP plant. The fact of the air attack has already been confirmed by the governor of the Vladimir region, Oleksandr Avdeev.
Points of attention
- Oryol CHP plant, a vital source of electricity and heat, faces damages affecting the energy system and city's heat supply.
- The attack highlights the ongoing tensions and security threats in the region, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure.
New “bavovna” in Russia — first details
According to Avdeev, Ukrainian drones carried out an attack on an energy facility in the suburbs of Volodymyr. Emergency services have already arrived at the scene of the attack.
The governor also confirmed that cleanup efforts will begin in the morning.
Loud explosions also thundered in the area of the Oryol CHP.
According to eyewitnesses, it was very loud, probably in the area of the local thermal power plant.
Later, the governor of the Oryol region made a statement:
Despite this, local residents claim that they saw the rocket strikes with their own eyes.
OSINT analysts on the ASTRA Telegram channel confirm this version.
What is important to understand is that Orlovskaya CHP is the largest source of electricity and heat in the region, ensuring the operation of the energy system and heat supply of the city.
