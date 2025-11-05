Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 500 units of weapons and equipment of the Russian army
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 500 units of weapons and equipment of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Over the past 24 hours, November 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully eliminated 900 Russian invaders and neutralized 500 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent actions by the Defense Forces, including airstrikes and artillery strikes, have targeted enemy personnel and critical military assets.
  • The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, with both sides actively engaged in combat operations.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 5, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/05/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,145,670 (+900) people

  • tanks — 11,329 (+3) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,535 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,273 (+24) units.

  • MLRS — 1,535 (+0) units.

  • Air defense assets — 1,237 (+2) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 346 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 78,258 (+398) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,918 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 66,574 (+70) units.

  • special equipment — 3,990 (+0) units.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, nine artillery pieces, and one other important enemy target.

