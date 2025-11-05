Air defense forces neutralize 61 drones during new Russian attack
Air defense forces neutralize 61 drones during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during November 4-5, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 80 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.

  • Collaborative efforts from aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units were instrumental in countering the Russian invaders' drone attacks.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force reports the interception of 18 attack UAVs at multiple locations, emphasizing the need for continuous monitoring and defense of the country's airspace.

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 7:00 PM on November 4.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 61 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 18 attack UAVs were hit at 7 locations, as well as downed aircraft (fragments) falling at 2 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

