On the night of October 4, units of the Special Operations Forces and the Russian rebel movement “Chernaya Iskra” jointly successfully attacked a transport-loading vehicle for the Iskander OTRK.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers use the 'thousand cuts' tactic to weaken the enemy's offensive capabilities and bring about strategic collapse.
- The ongoing success of SSO operations highlights the resilience and effectiveness of Ukrainian defense forces in countering Russian aggression.
What is known about the new successes of the SSO and the rebels?
According to Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy target was hit near the village of Ovsyannikovo, located in the Kursk region of the aggressor country.
The Russian invaders actively used the attacked vehicle to transport, load, and prepare missiles for launch, which were launched over the territory of Ukraine.
Moreover, SSO fighters and Chernaya Iskra rebels burned down the 1L122 “Harmony” radar station.
It is worth noting that the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine do not stop inflicting "thousands of cuts" on the enemy, bringing his offensive and strategic collapse closer.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-