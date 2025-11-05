SSR and Russian rebels hit Iskander missile system and Russian air defense elements
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

SSR and Russian rebels hit Iskander missile system and Russian air defense elements

AFU Special Operations Forces
What is known about the new successes of the SSO and the rebels?
Читати українською

On the night of October 4, units of the Special Operations Forces and the Russian rebel movement “Chernaya Iskra” jointly successfully attacked a transport-loading vehicle for the Iskander OTRK.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers use the 'thousand cuts' tactic to weaken the enemy's offensive capabilities and bring about strategic collapse.
  • The ongoing success of SSO operations highlights the resilience and effectiveness of Ukrainian defense forces in countering Russian aggression.

What is known about the new successes of the SSO and the rebels?

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy target was hit near the village of Ovsyannikovo, located in the Kursk region of the aggressor country.

The Russian invaders actively used the attacked vehicle to transport, load, and prepare missiles for launch, which were launched over the territory of Ukraine.

Moreover, SSO fighters and Chernaya Iskra rebels burned down the 1L122 “Harmony” radar station.

The radar was on duty near the village of Nyzhny Reutets, Kursk Oblast, Russia. The small-sized radar was intended for the detection and tracking of air targets and subsequent target designation, the official statement said.

It is worth noting that the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine do not stop inflicting "thousands of cuts" on the enemy, bringing his offensive and strategic collapse closer.

Special Operations Forces: Always beyond the border! — Ukrainian defense officials emphasize.

Photo: facebook.com/usofcom

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Missiles and drones attacked energy infrastructure in Russia
New “bavovna” in Russia — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 500 units of weapons and equipment of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 5, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian Army Uses New Tactics to Capture Pokrovsk
How the Russians are advancing in Pokrovsk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?