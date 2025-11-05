On the night of October 4, units of the Special Operations Forces and the Russian rebel movement “Chernaya Iskra” jointly successfully attacked a transport-loading vehicle for the Iskander OTRK.

What is known about the new successes of the SSO and the rebels?

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy target was hit near the village of Ovsyannikovo, located in the Kursk region of the aggressor country.

The Russian invaders actively used the attacked vehicle to transport, load, and prepare missiles for launch, which were launched over the territory of Ukraine.

Moreover, SSO fighters and Chernaya Iskra rebels burned down the 1L122 “Harmony” radar station.

The radar was on duty near the village of Nyzhny Reutets, Kursk Oblast, Russia. The small-sized radar was intended for the detection and tracking of air targets and subsequent target designation, the official statement said.

It is worth noting that the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine do not stop inflicting "thousands of cuts" on the enemy, bringing his offensive and strategic collapse closer.

Special Operations Forces: Always beyond the border! — Ukrainian defense officials emphasize. Share