Watch: the AFU returned the Ukrainian flag to the Pokrovsk City Council building

Soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" cleared the city council building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, of Russian invaders and raised the flag of Ukraine on it.

The regiment's press service reported this and released a video where the military talk about the combat operation to clear the city council of Russians in Pokrovsk.

Stormtroopers of the "Skelya" regiment returned the Ukrainian flag to the city council building in Pokrovsk.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that there is no encirclement of Defense Forces units in the Pokrovsko-Myrnograd agglomeration.

Measures are being taken to block the enemy, who are trying to infiltrate and accumulate in the city of Pokrovsk. Active counteraction to attempts by enemy infantry groups to gain a foothold continues.

In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting strike and search operations. In particular, assault units of the 425th OSHP, SBS operators, combined groups of the SSpO, VSP ASU, NGU and GUR are involved. Military units defending the city have been reinforced.