Hungarian Mol is ready to abandon Russian oil — insiders

Hungary's only oil refining company, Mol Nyrt., has finally been able to find an alternative to Russian oil. Journalists note that this happened on the eve of a meeting between US leader Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding sanctions against Russian energy resources.

Russia may lose the Hungarian oil sales market

The management of the Hungarian Mol Nyrt. eventually concluded that the pipeline from Croatia could actually become an alternative for the majority of its oil supplies.

Journalists carefully analyzed the company's financial results report.

It is in this document that it is stated that in the event of a significant reduction in oil supplies via the Russian Druzhba pipeline, Mol can increase the use of the Adriatic pipeline and provide about 80% of the needs of its oil refineries.

Despite this, Hungary is worried that this will de facto mean higher technical risks and logistical costs.

What is important to understand is that this loud statement is a sharp reversal after months of statements by Viktor Orbán and Mol that Hungary has no alternative to Russian oil.