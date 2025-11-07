DIU struck one of Russia's key petrochemical plants

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine officially confirmed that on November 6, 2025, the masters of long-range drones of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully struck the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant (SNHP). It is important to understand that it is located in Bashkortostan, Russia.

DIU carried out a new successful “deep strike”

On November 6, 2025, the masters of long-range drones of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's DIU successfully struck the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant (SNHP), which is located in Bashkortostan, Russia, the GUR said in an official statement. Share

Ukraine's military intelligence officially confirmed that it was one of the main petrochemical enterprises of the aggressor country.

What is important to understand is that at the specified factory, the occupiers are actively manufacturing products for the needs of the Russian occupation army and the military-industrial complex.

First of all, we are talking about ionol, aviation gasoline, and synthetic polymers.

As noted by Ukrainian intelligence officers, as a result of a powerful strike on a Russian petrochemical enterprise, a fire broke out in the territory of the workshop for the production of agidol, an additive to aviation fuel.