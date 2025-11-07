DIU struck one of Russia's key petrochemical plants
DIU struck one of Russia's key petrochemical plants

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU carried out a new successful “deep strike”
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine officially confirmed that on November 6, 2025, the masters of long-range drones of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully struck the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant (SNHP). It is important to understand that it is located in Bashkortostan, Russia.

Points of attention

  • The DIU's use of long-range drones showcases their tactical capabilities in targeting vital infrastructure deep within enemy territory, marking a significant milestone in the conflict.
  • With the confirmation of this strike, Ukraine's military intelligence reinforces its commitment to defending its sovereignty and challenging Russian influence in the region.

DIU carried out a new successful “deep strike”

On November 6, 2025, the masters of long-range drones of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's DIU successfully struck the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant (SNHP), which is located in Bashkortostan, Russia, the GUR said in an official statement.

Ukraine's military intelligence officially confirmed that it was one of the main petrochemical enterprises of the aggressor country.

What is important to understand is that at the specified factory, the occupiers are actively manufacturing products for the needs of the Russian occupation army and the military-industrial complex.

First of all, we are talking about ionol, aviation gasoline, and synthetic polymers.

As noted by Ukrainian intelligence officers, as a result of a powerful strike on a Russian petrochemical enterprise, a fire broke out in the territory of the workshop for the production of agidol, an additive to aviation fuel.

The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasize the DIU soldiers.

