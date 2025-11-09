Zelenskyy dealt a sanctions blow to Putin's team

On November 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had adopted new decisions on Ukraine's sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. This time, war criminals from the entourage of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin came under attack.

Ukraine's new sanctions against Russia — first details

According to the Ukrainian leader, these are truly special decisions, as the enemy is currently doing everything possible to drag out the war and "normalize" the occupation of our territories.

Ukraine's current sanctions include individuals working in Putin's government structures and involved in the looting of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, one of his "pockets", a Russian military intelligence functionary, and one of his collaborators. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, it is indicated that work has begun on Russian publishing houses that cynically justify Putin's terror and actively spread Russian propaganda outside the borders of the aggressor country.

As Zelensky noted, everything in Russia that works for Putin's war machine must be stopped.

The head of state also drew attention to the fact that Putin's team recently adopted a demonstrative political decision by Russia to apply "sanctions" against Ukrainian officials, in particular, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svirydenko.

This behavior by Russia deserves much greater pressure from the world and an expansion of the boundaries of this pressure — both against all sources and schemes of financing the Russian war machine, and against every person who spreads propaganda and complicates the adoption of decisions aimed at achieving genuine peace. Share

Zelensky added that Kyiv will pass on proposals for new sanctions to its allies.