Zelenskyy dealt a sanctions blow to Putin's team

On November 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had adopted new decisions on Ukraine's sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. This time, war criminals from the entourage of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin came under attack.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the need to stop all elements of Putin's war machine, including Russian publishing houses justifying terror and spreading propaganda.
- The call for allies to join in increasing pressure and expanding sanctions against sources financing the Russian war machine and propagandists is paramount.
Ukraine's new sanctions against Russia — first details
According to the Ukrainian leader, these are truly special decisions, as the enemy is currently doing everything possible to drag out the war and "normalize" the occupation of our territories.
In addition, it is indicated that work has begun on Russian publishing houses that cynically justify Putin's terror and actively spread Russian propaganda outside the borders of the aggressor country.
As Zelensky noted, everything in Russia that works for Putin's war machine must be stopped.
The head of state also drew attention to the fact that Putin's team recently adopted a demonstrative political decision by Russia to apply "sanctions" against Ukrainian officials, in particular, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svirydenko.
Zelensky added that Kyiv will pass on proposals for new sanctions to its allies.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-