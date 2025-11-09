Ammunition for Ukraine. Vucic put Zakharova in her place
Ammunition for Ukraine. Vucic put Zakharova in her place

The conflict between Vučić and Zakharova - what happened
Source:  BBC

Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic, known for his pro-Russian stance, unexpectedly publicly humiliated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Their conflict flared up after the Serbian president's statement about providing the EU with ammunition, which could later be transferred to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Despite wanting to respond rudely to Zakharova's remarks, Vucic restrained himself as the president of a European state, emphasizing the diplomatic implications and the need for restraint.
  • The incident highlights the shifting dynamics in Serbia's foreign policy, signaling a potential pro-Ukrainian stance that contrasts with its traditionally pro-Russian position, causing political discomfort in the Kremlin.

A high-profile scandal erupted after Vucic said he might change his decision to impose sanctions against Russia.

Moreover, he added: there will be no problems if the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine receive Serbian ammunition.

Maria Zakharova did not hide her indignation after hearing this.

When I read all these interviews with the President of Serbia, I wonder, is there only one President Vučić? It seems to me that different people are giving the interviews. We hear some interviews and statements when he is in Moscow. We hear other statements when he gives interviews in other geographical locations.

Maria Zakharova

Maria Zakharova

Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to the Serbian leader, he would like to respond with rudeness to Zakharova's rudeness, but he has no right to do so as the president of a European state.

"I waited a day and a half not to react. Otherwise, of course, I would have reacted much more strongly yesterday, but when you are the president, you should count not to ten, but to a hundred and not react like that," Vucic admitted.

