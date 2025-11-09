Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic, known for his pro-Russian stance, unexpectedly publicly humiliated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Their conflict flared up after the Serbian president's statement about providing the EU with ammunition, which could later be transferred to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Despite wanting to respond rudely to Zakharova's remarks, Vucic restrained himself as the president of a European state, emphasizing the diplomatic implications and the need for restraint.
- The incident highlights the shifting dynamics in Serbia's foreign policy, signaling a potential pro-Ukrainian stance that contrasts with its traditionally pro-Russian position, causing political discomfort in the Kremlin.
The conflict between Vučić and Zakharova — what happened
A high-profile scandal erupted after Vucic said he might change his decision to impose sanctions against Russia.
Moreover, he added: there will be no problems if the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine receive Serbian ammunition.
Maria Zakharova did not hide her indignation after hearing this.
According to the Serbian leader, he would like to respond with rudeness to Zakharova's rudeness, but he has no right to do so as the president of a European state.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-