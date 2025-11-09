Ammunition for Ukraine. Vucic put Zakharova in her place

Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic, known for his pro-Russian stance, unexpectedly publicly humiliated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Their conflict flared up after the Serbian president's statement about providing the EU with ammunition, which could later be transferred to Ukraine.

The conflict between Vučić and Zakharova — what happened

A high-profile scandal erupted after Vucic said he might change his decision to impose sanctions against Russia.

Moreover, he added: there will be no problems if the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine receive Serbian ammunition.

Maria Zakharova did not hide her indignation after hearing this.

When I read all these interviews with the President of Serbia, I wonder, is there only one President Vučić? It seems to me that different people are giving the interviews. We hear some interviews and statements when he is in Moscow. We hear other statements when he gives interviews in other geographical locations. Maria Zakharova Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to the Serbian leader, he would like to respond with rudeness to Zakharova's rudeness, but he has no right to do so as the president of a European state.