Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has published his memoirs, "On My Watch." In them, he recounts many interesting behind-the-scenes episodes of world politics, including a call from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Points of attention
- NATO's approach to supporting Ukraine highlights both strength and weakness, with acknowledgment of delayed and insufficient military assistance.
- Stoltenberg's memoir sheds light on the complexities of international relations and the difficult decisions made during the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Stoltenberg explained NATO's paradoxical decisions
According to the former Secretary General of the Alliance, Zelensky called him from a bunker in Kyiv as Russian tanks were moving towards the Ukrainian capital.
Despite persistent appeals from the Ukrainian leader, Stoltenberg refused to help.
In his opinion, this would lead to a full-scale war between the Alliance and Russia, for which the members of the bloc were not ready.
In his memoirs, Stoltenberg acknowledged that the refusal to provide Zelensky with air support was part of what he calls NATO's "paradoxical approach" to supporting Ukraine.
According to the former Secretary General, the Russian-Ukrainian war demonstrates both the strength and weakness of NATO.
