Large-scale arms exports to Ukraine are delayed — the reason is known
Large-scale arms exports to Ukraine are delayed — the reason is known

The US shutdown is a problem for Ukraine
Source:  Axios

Insiders at Axios report that US President Donald Trump's team has postponed the export of more than $5 billion in US weapons that were to be delivered to NATO members and Ukraine. The delay is due to the longest shutdown in US history.

Points of attention

  • The delay in arms exports could impact Ukraine's ability to deter the Russian army, as a significant portion of weapons purchased by NATO countries are later provided to Ukraine for defense purposes.
  • The prolonged shutdown has led to a slowdown in work, with State Department employees involved in briefing congressional committees and facilitating the export process placed on leave, further complicating the situation.

The US shutdown is a problem for Ukraine

Anonymous media sources at the US State Department do not hide that the shutdown has become a challenge not only for Americans, but also for their allies in different parts of the world.

Critical issues of weapons supply, including AMRAAM missiles, Aegis and HIMARS combat systems, have come under attack.

It's no secret that a huge portion of the weapons purchased by NATO countries in the United States are later provided to Ukraine to deter the Russian army.

Since the Ukrainian Defense Forces are currently trying to repel the Russian offensive on Pokrovsk, they may be among the first to feel the painful consequences of the shutdown.

According to insiders, pending transactions include the sale of weapons directly from the US government to NATO allies, as well as licensing private US defense companies to export weapons.

As a result of the shutdown, many State Department employees whose job it is to brief congressional committee staff — and ensure the process is completed — have been placed on leave, causing a slowdown in work.

