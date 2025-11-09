Large-scale arms exports to Ukraine are delayed — the reason is known

Insiders at Axios report that US President Donald Trump's team has postponed the export of more than $5 billion in US weapons that were to be delivered to NATO members and Ukraine. The delay is due to the longest shutdown in US history.

The US shutdown is a problem for Ukraine

Anonymous media sources at the US State Department do not hide that the shutdown has become a challenge not only for Americans, but also for their allies in different parts of the world.

Critical issues of weapons supply, including AMRAAM missiles, Aegis and HIMARS combat systems, have come under attack.

It's no secret that a huge portion of the weapons purchased by NATO countries in the United States are later provided to Ukraine to deter the Russian army.

Since the Ukrainian Defense Forces are currently trying to repel the Russian offensive on Pokrovsk, they may be among the first to feel the painful consequences of the shutdown.

According to insiders, pending transactions include the sale of weapons directly from the US government to NATO allies, as well as licensing private US defense companies to export weapons.