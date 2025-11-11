According to American leader Donald Trump, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will never escalate into World War III, as he simply will not allow the Kremlin to scale it up.

Trump promises he will prevent World War III

The head of the White House once again reiterated that the Russian-Ukrainian war would never have started if he, and not Joe Biden, had been the president of the United States at that time.

And if I weren't president, this war could lead to World War III. That won't happen. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader once again began to boast about the number of wars that he allegedly managed to end in different parts of the world.

"I've stopped eight wars in the last nine months. I don't want to go to war. If I'm in a war, we'll win it quickly, and it'll be brutal. But you know what? I don't want to go to war," Donald Trump said. Share

What is important to understand is that during the election campaign, the Republican leader promised that he would end the Russian war against Ukraine within 24 hours if he returned to the post of US president.