According to American leader Donald Trump, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will never escalate into World War III, as he simply will not allow the Kremlin to scale it up.
Points of attention
- The American leader emphasizes his reluctance to engage in wars but assures swift and brutal victory if necessary, while positioning himself as a strong advocate for peace.
- Trump's stance on global conflicts and his approach to managing potential wars reflect his assertive foreign policy agenda and his efforts to position himself as a powerful leader in international relations.
Trump promises he will prevent World War III
The head of the White House once again reiterated that the Russian-Ukrainian war would never have started if he, and not Joe Biden, had been the president of the United States at that time.
Against this background, the American leader once again began to boast about the number of wars that he allegedly managed to end in different parts of the world.
What is important to understand is that during the election campaign, the Republican leader promised that he would end the Russian war against Ukraine within 24 hours if he returned to the post of US president.
More than 9 months have passed since Trump returned to the White House, but hostilities in Ukraine are still ongoing.
