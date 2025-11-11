"This will not happen." Trump made a loud promise regarding Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

"This will not happen." Trump made a loud promise regarding Russia

The White House
Trump promises he will prevent World War III
Читати українською

According to American leader Donald Trump, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will never escalate into World War III, as he simply will not allow the Kremlin to scale it up.

Points of attention

  • The American leader emphasizes his reluctance to engage in wars but assures swift and brutal victory if necessary, while positioning himself as a strong advocate for peace.
  • Trump's stance on global conflicts and his approach to managing potential wars reflect his assertive foreign policy agenda and his efforts to position himself as a powerful leader in international relations.

Trump promises he will prevent World War III

The head of the White House once again reiterated that the Russian-Ukrainian war would never have started if he, and not Joe Biden, had been the president of the United States at that time.

And if I weren't president, this war could lead to World War III. That won't happen.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader once again began to boast about the number of wars that he allegedly managed to end in different parts of the world.

"I've stopped eight wars in the last nine months. I don't want to go to war. If I'm in a war, we'll win it quickly, and it'll be brutal. But you know what? I don't want to go to war," Donald Trump said.

What is important to understand is that during the election campaign, the Republican leader promised that he would end the Russian war against Ukraine within 24 hours if he returned to the post of US president.

More than 9 months have passed since Trump returned to the White House, but hostilities in Ukraine are still ongoing.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin decided to finish off Russian business to continue the war
The Kremlin is not afraid to strangle Russian business
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian troops launch counteroffensive in Pokrovsk
Battle of Pokrovsk — latest details
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale "bavovna" covered the Saratov Oil Refinery, Crimea and TOT Donetsk region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff reports the destruction of several important enemy targets

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?