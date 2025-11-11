Ukrainian troops launch counteroffensive in Pokrovsk

Analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that the situation in the Pokrovska and Myrnograd areas of Donetsk region remains extremely difficult. Despite this, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting successful counteroffensive operations, which have already slowed down the advance of the Russian invaders.

Battle of Pokrovsk — latest details

According to analysts, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were recently able to liberate Rodynske (north of Pokrovsk) to hold the northern flank of the so-called "pocket."

In addition, it is noted that Ukrainian defenders are simultaneously conducting a counteroffensive in Pokrovsk and its western outskirts. The main goal is to block the potential advance of the Russian army on the southern flank of the "pocket".

The advance of Russian troops north and west of Pokrovsk has slowed in recent days, likely due to constant counteroffensive actions by Ukrainian troops, the ISW team emphasizes.

Despite this, Russian soldiers are actively breaking through to the east and south of Pokrovsk.

This highly likely indicates that the Russian occupiers may attempt to create a "pocket" to reinforce their own efforts to surround the Sida defense in the city and, ultimately, force Ukrainian troops to retreat from the wider "pocket."

Russian forces also likely maintain fire control over Ukrainian ground lines of communication (GLOC) in the "pocket," complicating Ukrainian logistics.