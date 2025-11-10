The General Staff of the AFU announced large losses of the Russian army in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd

The defense of the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration continues. The situation remains complex and dynamic. Here the enemy is attracting all available reserves, but in return only suffers huge losses.

Russia suffers huge losses in Pokrovsk and Mirnograd

This was announced by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major Andriy Kovalev.

In Myrnograd, Ukrainian units confidently hold their positions and destroy Russian occupiers on the approaches to the city.

Logistics to the city is complicated, but is being carried out. Information about the enemy's complete fire control of the logistics routes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, or the operational encirclement of the city, is not true.

The day before, the necessary weapons and ammunition were delivered to the units defending the city. In addition, personnel rotation and evacuation of the wounded were carried out. In the same way, logistics and rotation of our units in the city of Pokrovsk are ensured. Share

Active counteraction to attempts by enemy infantry groups to gain a foothold in Pokrovsk continues. Search and strike operations continue in the city, and enemy positions in the city are being destroyed.