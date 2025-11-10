The defense of the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration continues. The situation remains complex and dynamic. Here the enemy is attracting all available reserves, but in return only suffers huge losses.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops are successfully defending Pokrovsk and Myrnograd, inflicting significant losses on the Russian army.
- The logistics and troop rotation are being well-maintained, with necessary weapons delivered and wounded evacuated efficiently.
- Major Andriy Kovalev from the General Staff of AFU announced large losses of the Russian army in the ongoing defense operations.
Russia suffers huge losses in Pokrovsk and Mirnograd
This was announced by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major Andriy Kovalev.
In Myrnograd, Ukrainian units confidently hold their positions and destroy Russian occupiers on the approaches to the city.
Logistics to the city is complicated, but is being carried out. Information about the enemy's complete fire control of the logistics routes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, or the operational encirclement of the city, is not true.
Active counteraction to attempts by enemy infantry groups to gain a foothold in Pokrovsk continues. Search and strike operations continue in the city, and enemy positions in the city are being destroyed.
More on the topic
