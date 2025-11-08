According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, it is thanks to the strength of the Airborne Assault Forces that the Pokrovsky direction and the entire Donetsk region are still holding out under the pressure of the Russian invaders.

Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the State Security Service

Today, November 8, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine congratulated the soldiers on their professional holiday and presented them with state awards.

Today we celebrate an important day — the day of our airborne assault troops, the day of our very brave people, extremely strong people... Thanks to our airborne assault troops, the Pokrovsky direction, the Dobropil operation, and our Donetsk region, our Kharkiv region, and our southern regions are held. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the truly heroic Kursk operation was successfully implemented precisely thanks to the forces of Ukrainian paratroopers.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again noted that without the impressive successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield, it is simply impossible to imagine the strong results of all of Ukraine.

That is why the Ukrainian leader publicly expressed gratitude for the service of each soldier of the airborne assault forces.

He emphasized that each unit of the State Security Service is a source of pride.

Against this background, he called on Ukrainians and the world to honor the memory of all fallen soldiers.