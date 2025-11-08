SOF destroyed Russian "Triumph" and ammunition depot in Crimea — video
SOF destroyed Russian "Triumph" and ammunition depot in Crimea — video

AFU Special Operations Forces
SFO conducted a new successful operation in Crimea
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have officially confirmed the successful implementation of a series of strikes on Russian military targets in temporarily occupied Crimea. As part of the new operation, they managed to destroy a launcher of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system and an ammunition depot of the 18th Russian Army.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers continue to engage in asymmetric actions to push the enemy back and defend their territory, showcasing resilience and determination.
  • The successful elimination of high-value targets like the S-400 launcher demonstrates the capability of Ukrainian forces in countering Russian military presence in the region.

SFO conducted a new successful operation in Crimea

According to the SFO Command, this was achieved thanks to the coordinated interaction of the Special Operations Forces Resistance Movement and Deep Strike units.

The final stage of this mission took place on October 6, 2025, but its results were not disclosed earlier in order to maintain operational security.

Representatives of the SFO Resistance Movement obtained intelligence information about the location of the 18th Russian Army ammunition depot in the village of Udachne, near Simferopol. Further special intelligence confirmed the location of the enemy arsenal.

After that, Ukrainian drones powerfully attacked an ammunition depot in Crimea.

Moreover, also on October 6, the SFO soldiers managed to successfully eliminate the launcher of the S-400 "Triumph" mobile anti-aircraft missile system.

The air defense facility was located in the village of Uyutne near Yevpatoria. The S-400 is designed to detect and destroy air targets at long distances; the enemy also uses this complex to strike at the territory of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, they will continue to carry out asymmetric actions until they force the enemy to retreat.

