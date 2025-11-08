Death toll from Russian strike in Dnipro rises

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov officially confirmed that the death toll from the Russian attack on the Dnipro River on the night of November 8 has risen to three.
Points of attention
- The rescue operation in Dnipro is ongoing, with efforts focused on locating a missing person under the rubble.
- The mayor emphasizes the importance of understanding the severity of the attack and the continuing threats to the region's stability.
What is known about the situation in the Dnipro?
According to the mayor, the number of victims will continue to grow until the rescue operation is completed.
Against this background, Boris Filatov officially confirmed that 3 people have already died, and another one cannot be found.
What is important to understand is that on November 7-8, the Russian invaders launched a combined strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.
To do this, the enemy used strike UAVs, air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles.
Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 415 enemy air targets.
