Death toll from Russian strike in Dnipro rises
Ukraine
Death toll from Russian strike in Dnipro rises

What is known about the situation in the Dnipro?
Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov officially confirmed that the death toll from the Russian attack on the Dnipro River on the night of November 8 has risen to three.

  • The rescue operation in Dnipro is ongoing, with efforts focused on locating a missing person under the rubble.
  • The mayor emphasizes the importance of understanding the severity of the attack and the continuing threats to the region's stability.

What is known about the situation in the Dnipro?

According to the mayor, the number of victims will continue to grow until the rescue operation is completed.

Against this background, Boris Filatov officially confirmed that 3 people have already died, and another one cannot be found.

Also, most likely, like in building 118, we will have to dismantle two entrances… That's all. I need to coordinate a bunch of other issues. The main thing is the heat supply.

Boris Filatov

Boris Filatov

Mayor of Dnipro

What is important to understand is that on November 7-8, the Russian invaders launched a combined strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

To do this, the enemy used strike UAVs, air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles.

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and tracked 503 air attack vehicles — 45 missiles (of which 32 were ballistic) and 458 UAVs of various types (about 300 were Shahed).

Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 415 enemy air targets.

