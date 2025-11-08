The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has announced suspicion of a battalion commander who killed servicemen in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has announced suspicion of a battalion commander who killed servicemen in the Dnipropetrovsk region

State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
What is known about the SBI decision?
The State Bureau of Investigation officially confirmed that it had reported suspicions to the commander of one of the battalions, who ignored the ban of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and gathered personnel to hold celebrations in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1.

Points of attention

  • The SBI emphasizes that choosing a preventive measure - detention - is being resolved for the suspect.
  • Ignoring safety requirements and holding mass gatherings in high-risk areas during wartime is unacceptable.

On November 1, the Russian army launched a combined missile and drone strike on a crowd of people, which was the cause of the casualties among the military and civilians.

The enemy carried out the attack with two ballistic missiles, probably of the Iskander type, and three Geran strike drones.

At this time, an award ceremony for personnel was taking place in the territory where the Ukrainian military was based.

SBI employees concluded that the commander's decision to hold a mass gathering in conditions of high missile danger was contrary to current requirements and orders of the military leadership.

What is important to understand is that the battalion commander was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — negligent attitude towards military service, committed under martial law.

The State Bureau of Investigation also emphasizes that the issue of choosing a preventive measure — detention — is currently being resolved.

The suspicion concerns only the decision that led to tragic consequences. No merits or previous combat experience of the commander can justify ignoring safety requirements. In wartime conditions, mass gatherings, ceremonies or awards in areas of possible missile danger are unacceptable. Commanders are personally responsible for the lives and safety of their subordinates.

