The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has announced suspicion of a battalion commander who killed servicemen in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The State Bureau of Investigation officially confirmed that it had reported suspicions to the commander of one of the battalions, who ignored the ban of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and gathered personnel to hold celebrations in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1.

What is known about the SBI decision?

On November 1, the Russian army launched a combined missile and drone strike on a crowd of people, which was the cause of the casualties among the military and civilians.

The enemy carried out the attack with two ballistic missiles, probably of the Iskander type, and three Geran strike drones.

At this time, an award ceremony for personnel was taking place in the territory where the Ukrainian military was based.

SBI employees concluded that the commander's decision to hold a mass gathering in conditions of high missile danger was contrary to current requirements and orders of the military leadership.

What is important to understand is that the battalion commander was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — negligent attitude towards military service, committed under martial law.

The State Bureau of Investigation also emphasizes that the issue of choosing a preventive measure — detention — is currently being resolved.