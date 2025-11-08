Russia strikes Kyiv and Poltava region — photos of the consequences
Ukraine
State Emergency Service
First details of new Russian attacks on Ukraine
Читати українською

During the night of November 8, the Russian occupiers carried out air attacks on various regions of Ukraine. This time, the Poltava region, as well as the capital Kyiv, came under enemy attacks.

Points of attention

  • Photos reveal aftermath of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure in Horishni Plavny, leaving the city without electricity, water, and heat.
  • Emergency outages announced in Poltava region as authorities take measures to address the situation.

According to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, on the morning of November 8, the Russian army carried out another drone attack on the capital.

Rescuers arrived at two addresses in the Pechersk district at once.

In particular, at one of the locations, four light trucks caught fire, two buildings and cars parked nearby were damaged. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

In addition, it is noted that at another address, the burning of UAV debris was extinguished before the unit arrived.

This time, none of the capital's residents were injured.

Also at night, the aggressor country struck several energy infrastructure facilities in Horishni Plavny at once.

According to local authorities, the city has no electricity, water, or heat — effectively going into emergency mode.

We ask you to remain calm, help people who need it most, keep your devices charged, and use resources economically.

Moreover, there is currently no electricity supply throughout Kremenchuk.

The city is developing inviolability points for city residents.

It is also indicated that a special schedule of emergency outages has already been announced in the Poltava region.

