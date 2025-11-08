Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and injured
Ukraine
Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and injured

The consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region - what is known
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On the night of November 8, Russian invaders again carried out an airstrike on the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the latest data, a woman was killed and 11 others were injured, including two children.

  • Multiple areas in the region, including Samarovsky district, Pavlohrad, and Sinelnyky, faced infrastructure damage and fires, intensifying the impact of the assault.
  • The ongoing terror in the Nikopol region underscores the relentless attacks by the aggressors, causing fear and destruction in the district center with FPV drones and artillery strikes.

As reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladislav Haivanenko at 02:23, a high-rise building in Dnipro was damaged by a UAV hit.

Thus, the Russians destroyed several apartments at once, and a fire broke out.

Photo: State Emergency Service

A fire in a high-rise building in Dnipro has been extinguished. Apartments in two entrances from the 2nd to 6th floors were destroyed. A woman died. 11 people were injured, six of them hospitalized, including a 13-year-old girl. All are hospitalized in moderate condition.

In addition, it is noted that the city's infrastructure is damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service

According to the latest data, three people were injured in the Samarovsky district: a 55-year-old man is in the hospital in moderate condition.

Rescuers were able to contain the fire in a private house.

It is also reported that in Pavlohrad, an enterprise was damaged, a garage was on fire. In the Sinelnyky region, infrastructure and cars were damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service

The terror of the Nikopol region continued. The aggressor struck the district center with FPV drones and artillery, notes Vladyslav Haivanenko.

