Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and injured

On the night of November 8, Russian invaders again carried out an airstrike on the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the latest data, a woman was killed and 11 others were injured, including two children.

The consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — what is known

As reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladislav Haivanenko at 02:23, a high-rise building in Dnipro was damaged by a UAV hit.

Thus, the Russians destroyed several apartments at once, and a fire broke out.

Photo: State Emergency Service

A fire in a high-rise building in Dnipro has been extinguished. Apartments in two entrances from the 2nd to 6th floors were destroyed. A woman died. 11 people were injured, six of them hospitalized, including a 13-year-old girl. All are hospitalized in moderate condition. Vladyslav Haivanenko Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

In addition, it is noted that the city's infrastructure is damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service

According to the latest data, three people were injured in the Samarovsky district: a 55-year-old man is in the hospital in moderate condition.

Rescuers were able to contain the fire in a private house.

It is also reported that in Pavlohrad, an enterprise was damaged, a garage was on fire. In the Sinelnyky region, infrastructure and cars were damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service