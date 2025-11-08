Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and injured

On the night of November 8, Russian invaders again carried out an airstrike on the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the latest data, a woman was killed and 11 others were injured, including two children.
The consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — what is known
As reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladislav Haivanenko at 02:23, a high-rise building in Dnipro was damaged by a UAV hit.
Thus, the Russians destroyed several apartments at once, and a fire broke out.
In addition, it is noted that the city's infrastructure is damaged.
According to the latest data, three people were injured in the Samarovsky district: a 55-year-old man is in the hospital in moderate condition.
Rescuers were able to contain the fire in a private house.
It is also reported that in Pavlohrad, an enterprise was damaged, a garage was on fire. In the Sinelnyky region, infrastructure and cars were damaged.
