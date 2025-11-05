10,000 North Korean soldiers are on the Russian-Ukrainian border — what next

There are currently about 10,000 North Korean military personnel on the Russian-Ukrainian border, performing security functions.

North Korean soldiers stand on the Russian-Ukrainian border

This was announced by South Korean intelligence.

According to intelligence, out of 10,000, over a thousand North Korean engineers are involved in demining work in border areas.

In addition, Pyongyang has sent about 5,000 more of its citizens, who have been arriving in Russia since September. They are planned to be used to restore infrastructure in the occupied territories.

In particular, by glorifying the troops sent to Russia, he (Kim Jong-un) highlights his own sending to Russia as a significant achievement and seems intent on fabricating a new victory myth after the 1950s regarding the recapture of Kursk... We also found signs of the creation of two victory museums in Pyongyang.

As a reminder, in June 2024, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a "strategic partnership" agreement in Pyongyang. The document provides for mutual assistance in the event of "aggression" against one of the two countries.

In April 2025, the terrorist country admitted that the North Korean military was fighting against Ukraine. This happened after the Ukrainian military captured several soldiers in the Kursk region.

In addition, North Korea helps Russia with weapons and missiles.