Russia reinforces the Dnieper direction of the front with UAV operators from Crimea

In the Dnieper direction, the Russian occupation forces are strengthening their units with new crews of UAV operators who have been trained at training centers in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- Russian occupation forces are bolstering their presence in the Dnieper direction by deploying UAV operators trained in Crimea.
- The enemy is focusing on reconnaissance and logistics operations rather than active assault operations in the Dnieper direction.
- Ukrainian forces are utilizing drones and artillery to target enemy personnel in response to the reinforcement.
Russia transfers drones from Crimea to the Dnieper direction of the front
This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces "South" Vladislav Voloshyn.
The spokesman also noted that the enemy has recently focused on reconnaissance and logistical operations, as well as regrouping its forces and assets. It has practically not conducted active assault operations in the Dnieper direction.
According to him, in the Orikhiv and Hulyaipil directions, the Russians are also transferring personnel from assault groups to forward positions.
This is a rather complex and dangerous operation, because behind the front lines we have a so-called kill zone, where movement is quite dangerous.
Voloshyn assured that Ukrainian troops are striking at everything that moves, using drones and artillery. The Russian enemy, under the cover of electronic warfare and in adverse weather conditions, is trying to transfer personnel of assault groups to forward positions.
