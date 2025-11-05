Russia reinforces the Dnieper direction of the front with UAV operators from Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia reinforces the Dnieper direction of the front with UAV operators from Crimea

Russia reinforces the Dnieper direction of the front with UAV operators from Crimea
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

In the Dnieper direction, the Russian occupation forces are strengthening their units with new crews of UAV operators who have been trained at training centers in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupation forces are bolstering their presence in the Dnieper direction by deploying UAV operators trained in Crimea.
  • The enemy is focusing on reconnaissance and logistics operations rather than active assault operations in the Dnieper direction.
  • Ukrainian forces are utilizing drones and artillery to target enemy personnel in response to the reinforcement.

Russia transfers drones from Crimea to the Dnieper direction of the front

This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces "South" Vladislav Voloshyn.

According to our intelligence, in the Dnieper direction, the enemy has brought in a reinforcement of drone operators who were undergoing training at training centers in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. These are several crews that arrived to replenish the Russian units currently stationed in this direction.

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South

The spokesman also noted that the enemy has recently focused on reconnaissance and logistical operations, as well as regrouping its forces and assets. It has practically not conducted active assault operations in the Dnieper direction.

According to our intelligence, in the Dnieper or Kherson directions, the enemy focused its efforts on conducting reconnaissance, fire damage to detected targets, as well as logistical support, rotation, and accumulation of its forces and assets at forward positions, so it has conducted few active actions over the past month, focusing on regrouping forces and assets.

According to him, in the Orikhiv and Hulyaipil directions, the Russians are also transferring personnel from assault groups to forward positions.

This is a rather complex and dangerous operation, because behind the front lines we have a so-called kill zone, where movement is quite dangerous.

Voloshyn assured that Ukrainian troops are striking at everything that moves, using drones and artillery. The Russian enemy, under the cover of electronic warfare and in adverse weather conditions, is trying to transfer personnel of assault groups to forward positions.

They accumulate at the front lines for two or three days and then these groups go to storm our positions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU soldiers hit a Russian landing craft and 3 radars in Crimea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Drones attacked Moscow, Crimea and various Russian refineries
“Bavovna” in Russia on October 29 — what is known so far
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU destroyed air defense facilities of the Russian army in Crimea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
“Triumph”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?