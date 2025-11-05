Russia reinforces the Dnieper direction of the front with UAV operators from Crimea

In the Dnieper direction, the Russian occupation forces are strengthening their units with new crews of UAV operators who have been trained at training centers in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Russia transfers drones from Crimea to the Dnieper direction of the front

This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces "South" Vladislav Voloshyn.

According to our intelligence, in the Dnieper direction, the enemy has brought in a reinforcement of drone operators who were undergoing training at training centers in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. These are several crews that arrived to replenish the Russian units currently stationed in this direction. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South

According to our intelligence, in the Dnieper or Kherson directions, the enemy focused its efforts on conducting reconnaissance, fire damage to detected targets, as well as logistical support, rotation, and accumulation of its forces and assets at forward positions, so it has conducted few active actions over the past month, focusing on regrouping forces and assets. Share

According to him, in the Orikhiv and Hulyaipil directions, the Russians are also transferring personnel from assault groups to forward positions.

This is a rather complex and dangerous operation, because behind the front lines we have a so-called kill zone, where movement is quite dangerous.

Voloshyn assured that Ukrainian troops are striking at everything that moves, using drones and artillery. The Russian enemy, under the cover of electronic warfare and in adverse weather conditions, is trying to transfer personnel of assault groups to forward positions.