DIU masters destroyed another air defense facility of the invaders in Crimea - exclusive video and details of the operation.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian DIU conducted a successful operation in destroying the air defense facilities of the Russian army in Crimea, targeting key installations including the multifunctional radar 92N6E.
- The operation by the Department of Active Operations showcases the strategic capabilities of Ukrainian forces in countering Russian presence in Crimea.
- Exclusive video footage provides insights into the precision strikes that resulted in the destruction of the S-400 control point and other critical elements of the Russian air defense system.
DIU fighters burned down Russian army air defense facilities in Crimea
On the night of November 1-2, the masters of the Department of Active Operations of the Air Defense Forces of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked another expensive object of the Muscovites' air defense system in temporarily occupied Crimea.
GUR specialists also successfully hit the airfield surveillance radar “AORL-1AS” and the P-18 “Terek” radar of the Russian occupation army.
