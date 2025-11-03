Watch: DIU destroyed air defense facilities of the Russian army in Crimea

DIU masters destroyed another air defense facility of the invaders in Crimea - exclusive video and details of the operation.

DIU fighters burned down Russian army air defense facilities in Crimea

On the night of November 1-2, the masters of the Department of Active Operations of the Air Defense Forces of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked another expensive object of the Muscovites' air defense system in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result of the strike on the enemy control point of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile division, which was in a combat position, the Russian multifunctional radar 92N6E and the equipment of the autonomous power supply system of the S-400 control point were destroyed.